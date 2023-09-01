Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bel Fuse is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 633 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 39% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BELFB has gained about 58.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 41.3%. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Celestica (CLS). The stock is up 106.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Celestica's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.5% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better in this area.

Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +42.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

Celestica, Inc. (CLS)

