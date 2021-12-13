Is Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN). BECN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.24, which compares to its industry's average of 22.81. Over the past year, BECN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 13.17.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BECN has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.86.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Beacon Roofing Supply's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BECN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

