Is Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Badger Meter (BMI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Badger Meter is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BMI has moved about 47% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 35.1%. This means that Badger Meter is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adobe Systems (ADBE). The stock is up 54.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adobe Systems' current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.4% this year, meaning that BMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adobe Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +36.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Badger Meter and Adobe Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.