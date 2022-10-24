Is Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Automatic Data Processing's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Automatic Data Processing had US$3.12b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.44b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.69b.

How Strong Is Automatic Data Processing's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Automatic Data Processing had liabilities of US$55.2b due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.68b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.44b in cash and US$3.17b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$55.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Automatic Data Processing has a very large market capitalization of US$96.7b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Automatic Data Processing has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.39. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 94.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Automatic Data Processing grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Automatic Data Processing can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Automatic Data Processing produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Automatic Data Processing's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Automatic Data Processing takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Automatic Data Processing is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

