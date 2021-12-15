Is ASE Technology (ASX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

ASE Technology (ASX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.08, which compares to its industry's average of 23.86. Over the past year, ASX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.04 and as low as 7.98, with a median of 11.44.

Investors will also notice that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASX's industry has an average PEG of 0.82 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ASE Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

