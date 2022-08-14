Is Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Popular Amongst Institutions?

A look at the shareholders of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Arrowroot Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$354m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Arrowroot Acquisition.

NasdaqCM:ARRW Ownership Breakdown August 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arrowroot Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Arrowroot Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Arrowroot Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:ARRW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Arrowroot Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Arrowroot Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 20%. HGC Investment Management Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.7% of common stock, and Periscope Capital Inc holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Arrowroot Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.. It appears that the board holds about US$1.2m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$354m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Arrowroot Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Arrowroot Acquisition (3 are significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

