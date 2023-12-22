Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arista Networks (ANET) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Arista Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 623 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ANET has moved about 93.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 52.6%. This means that Arista Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bel Fuse (BELFB). The stock is up 93% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45.9% so far this year, meaning that ANET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bel Fuse, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #157. The industry has moved +24.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arista Networks and Bel Fuse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

