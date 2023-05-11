Is Argo Blockchain (ARBK) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (ARBK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 335 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARBK's full-year earnings has moved 47.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARBK has returned about 28.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.8%. As we can see, Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brink's (BCO). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

In Brink's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 195 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so ARBK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Brink's falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.4%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR and Brink's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.