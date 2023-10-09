Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Applied Materials (AMAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Materials is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMAT has moved about 44.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 37.3%. This shows that Applied Materials is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arlo Technologies (ARLO). The stock has returned 172.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Arlo Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Materials belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.7% so far this year, so AMAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arlo Technologies belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 148-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +49.7% year to date.

Applied Materials and Arlo Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

