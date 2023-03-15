Is APi Group (APG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is APi Group (APG). APG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76. Over the past year, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.09 and as low as 9.36, with a median of 12.57.

APG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. APG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.06. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.60.

We should also highlight that APG has a P/B ratio of 2.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.76. APG's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.92, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. APG has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that APG has a P/CF ratio of 15.68. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.15. Within the past 12 months, APG's P/CF has been as high as 20.02 and as low as 10.76, with a median of 14.99.

Crawford & Company (CRD.A) may be another strong Business - Services stock to add to your shortlist. CRD.A is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Crawford & Company sports a P/B ratio of 2.79 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.76. In the past 52 weeks, CRD.A's P/B has been as high as 2.79, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in APi Group and Crawford & Company's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APG and CRD.A is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crawford & Company (CRD.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.