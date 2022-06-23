Is APi Group (APG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is APi Group (APG). APG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.59 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 13.72.

Investors will also notice that APG has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.61. APG's PEG has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.60, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is APG's P/B ratio of 1.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.98. APG's P/B has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 2.17, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APG has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) may be another strong Business - Services stock to add to your shortlist. CAR is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Avis Budget Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15, and its PEG ratio is 0.27. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.87 and 0.61.

Over the past year, CAR's P/E has been as high as 37.43, as low as 5.15, with a median of 11.27; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.36, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.60 during the same time period.

Avis Budget Group sports a P/B ratio of -7.85 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.98. In the past 52 weeks, CAR's P/B has been as high as 86.95, as low as -101.83, with a median of -18.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that APi Group and Avis Budget Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APG and CAR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

