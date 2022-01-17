Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aperam (APEMY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Aperam is one of 247 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APEMY has returned 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 14.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aperam is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM). The stock has returned 15.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials' current year EPS has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aperam belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.2% so far this year, so APEMY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Aperam and Rayonier Advanced Materials as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

