Is Anterix (ATEX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Anterix (ATEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anterix is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anterix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEX's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATEX has moved about 59.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.6%. This means that Anterix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY). The stock is up 116.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan's current year EPS has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anterix belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.2% so far this year, meaning that ATEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Internet Initiative Japan falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +36.5%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Anterix and Internet Initiative Japan as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.