Is Angi (ANGI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Angi (ANGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Angi is one of 640 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Angi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ANGI has returned 47.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 36.1%. This means that Angi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Turtle Beach (HEAR). The stock is up 60.7% year-to-date.

For Turtle Beach, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Angi is a member of the Internet - Content industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.1% this year, meaning that ANGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Turtle Beach belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +19.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Angi and Turtle Beach. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

