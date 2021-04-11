Is Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Analog Devices Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Analog Devices had US$5.00b of debt in January 2021, down from US$5.65b, one year before. However, it also had US$1.05b in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.96b.

A Look At Analog Devices' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ADI Debt to Equity History April 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Analog Devices had liabilities of US$1.68b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$7.68b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.05b and US$827.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.48b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Analog Devices has a humongous market capitalization of US$59.5b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5, Analog Devices uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.6 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Fortunately, Analog Devices grew its EBIT by 9.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Analog Devices can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Analog Devices actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, Analog Devices's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Zooming out, Analog Devices seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Analog Devices that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

