Is Amdocs (DOX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amdocs (DOX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amdocs is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 657 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amdocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOX's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DOX has gained about 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 31.9% on average. As we can see, Amdocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 66%.

Over the past three months, Aspen Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amdocs is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 34% this year, meaning that DOX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aspen Technology, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 152-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved -55% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amdocs and Aspen Technology. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





