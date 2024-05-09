Is Amcor (AMCR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Amcor (AMCR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31. AMCR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.21 and as low as 12.10, with a median of 13.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that AMCR has a P/B ratio of 3.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.78. AMCR's P/B has been as high as 3.69 and as low as 3.08, with a median of 3.40, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that AMCR has a P/CF ratio of 11.47. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AMCR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.14. Within the past 12 months, AMCR's P/CF has been as high as 11.47 and as low as 7.80, with a median of 9.17.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Amcor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AMCR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

