Is AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I (IOFIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I (IOFIX) could be a potential option. IOFIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

AlphaCentric is based in San Juan, PR, and is the manager of IOFIX. The AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I made its debut in May of 2015 and IOFIX has managed to accumulate roughly $449.20 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of -2.18%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 0.72%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.59%, the standard deviation of IOFIX over the past three years is 9.14%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 19.35% compared to the category average of 12.59%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.51, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -1.09, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, IOFIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.65% compared to the category average of 0.79%. IOFIX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I ( IOFIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on IOFIXin the Mutual Fund Equity Report category.

