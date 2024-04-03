Is Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is one of 1054 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AADI's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AADI has returned about 7.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF). The stock has returned 7.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Amplifon S.p.A.'s current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 508 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that AADI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amplifon S.p.A. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aadi Bioscience, Inc. and Amplifon S.p.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.