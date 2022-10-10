Is a Sam's Club Plus Membership Worth It?

Sam's Club is a popular wholesale store that offers multiple membership options for shoppers. The Sam's Club Plus Membership is the highest level of membership offered and includes additional benefits such as free shipping for online orders, earlier shopping hours, and special financing options. A Sam's Club basic membership costs $45 a year, while a Sam's Club Plus membership costs $100 per year, an extra $55. So, is it worth the bigger hit to your budget?

Plus membership benefits

Here are some of the benefits that come with a Plus membership:

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Free shipping

The biggest benefit of the Sam's Club Plus membership is free shipping on eligible online items. This can save shoppers a significant amount of money on larger purchases. This is similar to Amazon Prime's free shipping.

Earn 2% Sam's Cash

Sam's Cash is for Plus members only. You get 2% back on qualifying in-club purchases. You can receive a maximum of $500 Sam's Cash per 12 months of membership. Sam's Cash is awarded monthly and loaded onto your membership card for use in-store or at SamsClub.com. It can also be redeemed for cash.

Early shopping

Plus members get to beat the crowds and get early shopping hours as well as early curbside pickup. You can order online or through their mobile app and drive-up to your nearest Sam's Club, and employees will even load your purchases into your car for you. Times vary by location but typically are 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Free select prescriptions and discount on glasses

As a Sam's Club Plus Member you get free select generic prescriptions, up to 30% off on select brands, and over 600 medications for $10 or less. You also get 20% off a complete pair of glasses, plus free shipping on contact lenses.

Is it worth it?

If you're someone who shops at Sam's Club frequently and spends a lot of money there, then the Plus membership could help you save a significant amount of money over the course of a year. The $500 Sam's Cash you can earn is five times the membership cost. However, you need to spend $25,000 at Sam's Club in one year to qualify for it.

If you only shop at Sam's Club occasionally or don't spend much when you do go, then the Plus membership might not be worth the extra cost. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether a Sam's Club Plus membership is worth the extra expense. You can always switch back to the regular membership through their 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

For frequent Sam's Club shoppers, the Plus membership can provide significant savings through free shipping and exclusive deals. The early shopping hours may also be beneficial for some customers. Overall, the Plus membership seems like a good value for frequent Sam's Club shoppers.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.