Is A Delta SkyMiles Credit Card Worth It?

If you’re a Delta Air Lines flyer, you’ve likely considered one of the co-branded Delta SkyMiles credit cards issued by American Express. The cards earn SkyMiles on all purchases—some even earn double or triple miles in select categories—and offer Delta perks.

However, if Delta isn’t your preferred carrier or if you already hold status with the airline, a Delta SkyMiles Amex card might not be the right choice for you. Let’s find out whether a Delta SkyMiles credit card is worth it in your situation.

Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards Benefits and Perks

Delta SkyMiles credit cards offer members perks when flying on Delta flights. The benefits increase with the annual fees, so you have to determine how many of the perks below you’d use to make paying the fee worth it.

From no foreign transaction fees and in-flight saving to free checked bags and Delta Sky Club membership, you’re sure to find the right Delta card for your travels.

Are Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards Worth the Annual Fee?

When the Annual Fee Is Worth It

The annual fee is worth paying only when you can use enough of the card’s benefits to offset it. In other words, make sure the value you get outweighs the investment.

For example, the Delta SkyMiles Gold has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99. It also waives baggage fees for the first bag when you fly Delta. Let’s say you and a plus-one fly together on a domestic trip and both of you check a bag.

Normally, Delta charges $30 each way for the first checked bag. So, it would cost $120 for two people to check bags on a round trip journey. In this case, the card pays for itself after just one trip. The more times you fly per year and check bags, the more the card is worth keeping.

A more extreme example is when you hold the Delta SkyMiles Reserve with its staggering $550 annual fee. Notice that the card comes with complimentary Delta Sky Club membership, which normally costs $545 per year—and thus nearly offsets the fee by itself if you need lounge access—as well as granting access to The Centurion Lounges.

Throw in free checked bags, a credit to cover your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment and a companion certificate for a domestic round trip flight in main cabin, Delta Comfort+ or first class, and you might find yourself getting outsized value by holding this card.

When the Annual Fee Isn’t Worth It

Perhaps, you’re a Delta Medallion member and already receive most of the benefits associated with credit cards. For example, all Medallion members can check a bag for free and get to board Delta flights ahead of co-branded credit card holders.

Or, perhaps you’re an infrequent traveler and simply don’t fly enough or don’t need the perks that would in theory offset a card’s annual fee—then, logically, that card isn’t worth it.

For example, let’s assume you like to travel light and fly with a carry-on bag. In this case, the free checked bag benefit on the Gold, Platinum and Reserve SkyMiles cards won’t be of much use to you.

As another example, if you typically travel solo, you won’t get much value out of the companion certificate that comes with the SkyMiles Platinum and the SkyMiles Reserve—so it might not be worth paying an expensive annual fee to carry one of these high-end cards.

How To Apply for a Delta SkyMiles Card

You can apply for a Delta SkyMiles card online either on Amex’s website or on Delta.com (the application button will redirect you to American Express). If a friend of yours already holds a Delta card, they can send you a referral link, and you both can score some SkyMiles. Finally, if you happen to fly Delta, you also can fill out an application on your flight. The flight attendants usually make an announcement about the available cards and their welcome offers.

How Much Is a Delta SkyMiles Card Costing Me?

Depending on which Delta Skymiles credit card you apply for, you could pay no annual fee or more than $500 per year. The more expensive cards come with a wider array of perks, but are likely to only truly benefit travelers who are Delta loyalists. Here’s the annual fee for each card:

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card: $0

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: $250

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: $550

How To Maximize Rewards With the Delta SkyMiles Cards

By using Delta cards, you’ll earn a SkyMiles multiplier in some spending categories but mostly just a single mile per dollar on the majority of purchases. The rewards structure is mediocre at best, and the cards don’t earn rewards quickly.

Not to mention, with the exception of the occasional trip you can snag with a SkyMiles award deal, Delta SkyMiles aren’t the most valuable rewards.

Instead, focus on earning the welcome offer and using a card’s benefits to offset its annual fee. It’s where they shine. Here are the earning rates for each Delta credit card:

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card:

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card:

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card:

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card:

Other Travel Rewards Cards You Can Consider

Co-branded Delta cards earn Delta SkyMiles, which are rather limiting. With them, you can book award flights on Delta, and with SkyTeam partners and Delta’s non-alliance partners too. However, you might be better off earning flexible points—which transfer to a variety of airline and hotel loyalty programs—instead. Below are three cards that earn transferable rewards.

Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards vs. the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Unlike the Delta cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns points known as Chase Ultimate Rewards®, beloved by frequent travelers for their flexible redemption options. Points can be transferred to more than a dozen travel partners at a 1:1 rate, redeemed for travel bookings through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal at a value of 1.25 cents per point or taken as cash back (as a statement credit or a deposit to a bank account) at a value of 1 cent each.

Cardholders earn . The annual fee is reasonable at $95.

Ultimate Rewards points don’t transfer directly to Delta SkyMiles, but you can transfer them to Air France/KLM Flying Blue and use those points to book Delta flights.

Although the Sapphire Preferred’s benefits don’t include free checked bags or priority boarding on Delta flights, you get access to travel protections such as trip cancellation and interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, baggage delay or loss insurance and primary auto rental collision damage waiver.

Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards vs. the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

One of the drawbacks of the Delta cards is their rewards earning structure. If you’re looking for a card that earns a multiplier in every spending category, not just a few, consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. It earns —which helps accumulate travel rewards in a fast and easy way.

Capital One miles can be used to reimburse travel purchases, transferred to travel partners for high-value rewards or used for bookings via the Capital One Travel portal. While they don’t transfer directly to Delta SkyMiles, they do transfer to KLM/Air France Flying Blue, a Delta partner.

There is a $395 annual fee, but you can offset most of that by making use of the card’s $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. Plus, you get access to Priority Pass airport lounges (once you enroll) and the relatively new network of Capital One Lounges as well.

The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card vs. The Platinum Card® from American Express

Perhaps the most valuable perk of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express is access to Delta Sky Clubs and The Centurion Lounges. The good news is, for travelers seeking luxury, there’s another Amex that comes with what may very well be the most extensive airport lounge access of any card on the market.

The Platinum Card® from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees) offers complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs for the primary cardholder whenever they fly Delta (guests can join for $39 per person).

In addition, the Platinum Card comes with access to the following airport lounges:

Airspace Lounge

Escape Lounges

Lufthansa Business Lounge (regardless of ticket class when flying with Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines or Austrian Airlines)

Lufthansa Senator Lounge (when flying business class with Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines or Austrian Airlines)

Plaza Premium Lounge

Priority Pass Select (enrollment required)

The Centurion Lounge

In short, if you’re looking for lounge access, it’s hard to beat the American Express Global Lounge Collection that comes with carrying the Amex Platinum. The issuer states that this collection provides more than 1,400 airport lounges across 650 cities worldwide.

The Platinum Card® from American Express also earns flexible points that can be transferred to Amex’s travel partner programs including Delta SkyMiles. However, beware that this card doesn’t come cheap. As one might guess from its status as an ultra-premium travel card, there’s a hefty $695 annual fee.

Bottom Line

Delta SkyMiles credit cards offer Delta flyers quite a few perks, but they aren’t the right choice for everyone. The earning rates are generally mediocre, and the miles aren’t worth much compared to the value you may be able to get with a card that offers transferable rewards.

If you frequently fly Delta and check luggage, fly with a companion or want access to Sky Club lounges, one of the co-branded Delta cards might be worth the investment based on your travel patterns. However, if you’re chasing the maximum value for award travel, we recommend a card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card instead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Are Delta SkyMiles Worth?

Delta SkyMiles are worth about 1 cent apiece when used for upgrades, Sky Club membership or when you use the Pay with Miles feature to reduce the cost of a ticket. However, you potentially can increase the value of your SkyMiles by booking Delta award flights, taking advantage of flash sales or ordering a glass of top-tier sparkling wine at the Sky Club.

Can I Hold More Than One Delta SkyMiles Card?

Yes, nothing prevents you from holding multiple Delta SkyMiles credit cards, though you should consider if you’d actually get value from holding multiple cards or would simply end up paying more in annual fees.

The maximum limit of American Express credit cards a person can hold is five—personal or business or a mix of both—so keep this in mind if you already have a few others in your wallet. Also, be aware that you can receive no more than one welcome bonus per lifetime with each card product.

When Do American Express Delta SkyMiles Cards Charge Annual Fees?

The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card has a 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, and takeout and delivery in the U.S. and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases annual fee, which means the card is free to hold year after year.

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card offers an introductory period of one year, during which you won’t be charged an annual fee. It will appear on the next statement after the promotional period is over.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card charge their respective annual fees on the first statement and then every year after that.

