Is a Checking Account Considered an Asset?

Assets might sound like a fancy word, and they may seem like something only rich people have. But the truth is almost everyone has a few assets to their name. Let's take a look at what assets are, whether checking accounts are considered assets and why assets are important.

An asset is anything that holds financial value. An asset is often defined as the opposite of liability, which is money you owe.

Assets can be liquid or illiquid. A liquid asset means that it is either cash or can quickly and easily be converted to cash, like a bond. An illiquid asset means that it will likely take a while to convert to cash and the cash value might fluctuate, like a home.

Assets can include cash, jewelry, cars, homes, stocks, retirement funds, fine art and a variety of other items. They can even include intangible items like a company's trademark or a patented idea.

If you have money in your checking account, it's considered an asset. If your account is empty or overdrawn, it's not considered an asset, but rather a liability.

On a small-scale example, let's say a checking account holder just has two checking accounts. One has $1,000 in it, while the other is overdrawn by $50. The checking account with a $1,000 balance is an asset, while the checking account with -$50 is a liability.

Looking on a bigger scale, high-net-worth clients keep a lot of assets in multiple places, possibly up to $250,000 in checking accounts as well that are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). And depending on what some high-net-worth clients want to do with their assets, they may choose to divide up their assets between multiple checking accounts that are insured by the FDIC.

Assets matter because they're part of your net worth. Having a positive net worth is a great sign of financial health and security. Net worth is simply defined as all of your assets minus all of your liabilities.

So, let's say you own a car worth $10,000, a checking account with $1,000 in it and a savings account with $5,000 in it. You also owe $50,000 in student debt. So, add up all of your assets: your car's value and your account balances total $16,000. Now subtract your student debt. Your net worth is -$34,000.

Don't be disheartened if your net worth is negative. Your net worth will often grow over your lifetime with smart financial decisions and a bit of luck. Let's say in 20 years you decide to total up your net worth again. At this point in time, your assets are a car worth $15,000, a checking account with $5,000 in it, a savings account with $20,000 in it and a home worth $200,000.

You also have a mortgage with a remaining balance of $113,000, which is a liability. Add up your assets and subtract your liability and now your net worth is $127,000. If you can pay off debts and begin saving and investing your money wisely, your net worth can go from negative to positive quickly.

Since an asset is cash or something that can be converted to cash, a checking account is considered an asset as long as it has a positive value. If your checking account is overdrawn, you owe your bank or credit union money, which makes it a liability. When you add up your assets and subtract your liabilities, that number is considered your net worth.

