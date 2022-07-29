Is a Beat Ahead for Uber Technologies (UBER) in Q2 Earnings?

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 128.48%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Uber Technologies this earnings season.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber Technologies’ second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $7.35 billion, indicating 87.1% growth year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobility revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, indicating 87.9% surge from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delivery segment revenues is pegged at $2.59 billion, indicating a 32.4% surge from the year-ago reported figure. Higher online order volumes are expected to get reflected in Uber’s delivery gross bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, indicating more than 100% surge from the year-ago reported figure.

However, high sales and marketing expenses, as well as costs associated with paying incentives to drivers due to business model changes in some countries, are likely to have hurt Uber’s bottom line in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share in the to-be reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Uber Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Uber Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1

Uber Technologies incurred an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share in the first quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. The bottom line improved year over year.

Total revenues of $6,854 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,202 million. The top line jumped more than 100% year over year (improved 18.6% sequentially), primarily due to the November 2021 acquisition of Transplace and easy year-over-year comparison (due to the accrual for historical claims in the United Kingdom in the first quarter of 2021).

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #1. ACLS will release results on Aug 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Axcelis has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.78% for the current year. ACLS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.48%, on average.

Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. AZPN will release results on Aug 8.

Aspen has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.58% for the current year. AZPN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.10%, on average.

AZPN has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.25%.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. ABNB will release results on Aug 2.

Airbnb has an expected earnings growth rate of 435.09% for the current year. ABNB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.78%, on average.

Airbnb has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.