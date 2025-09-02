IRTC Unveils Positive AMALFI Trial Data Showing Higher AF Detection

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC recently published the results from the Oxford University-led Active Monitoring for AtriaL FIbrillation (AMALFI) randomized clinical trial. The study showed that home-based screening with the company’s Zio long-term continuous monitoring (LTCM) service significantly increased atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection rates and shortened the time to diagnosis compared to standard approaches.

The trial results emphasize IRTC’s role in advancing early detection of atrial fibrillation, a condition often underdiagnosed yet linked to severe complications such as stroke. By leveraging home-based technology, the company aims to improve clinical outcomes while reducing the burden on traditional healthcare systems.

Likely Trend of IRTC Stock Following the News

Shares of the company closed flat at $169.98 following the announcement on Friday. In the year-to-date period, IRTC shares have surged 88.5% compared with the industry’s 21.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 9.9% in the same time frame.

The AMALFI trial results strengthen IRTC’s competitive edge by validating the clinical impact of its Zio LTCM service in earlier and more accurate AFib detection, a critical area of unmet need in cardiology. Over the long run, this evidence can drive broader physician adoption, support favorable reimbursement decisions, and expand partnerships with healthcare systems focused on reducing stroke risk and lowering overall care costs. Together, these factors position IRTC for sustained growth in both patient reach and recurring revenue opportunities.

Meanwhile, IRTC currently has a market capitalization of $5.46. In the last reported quarter, IRTC delivered an earnings surprise of 39.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on IRTC’s AMALFI Study Data

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a common but often undiagnosed heart rhythm disorder that significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, cardiovascular hospitalization, and healthcare utilization. Also, AFib episodes can occur without symptoms or only intermittently, many cases go undetected until complications arise. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are essential to reducing stroke risk, managing heart rate, and improving long-term patient outcomes.

AMALFI was a prospective, parallel-group, randomized controlled trial designed to evaluate whether home-based screening for AFib in people aged 65 and older with moderate to high stroke risk factors could improve detection compared to usual care. The study enrolled 5,040 participants across 27 primary care practices in the UK, identified through automated electronic health record searches. It was conducted entirely remotely without physical study sites or in-person visits. Participants were randomized, with half wearing the on-label Zio XT LTCM device for up to 14 days in addition to usual care, while the other half received usual care only. The intervention group achieved a median wear time of 13.9 days with 98.8% analyzable data, demonstrating strong compliance even in an older population with higher comorbidity burdens, including prior stroke, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

At 2.5 years of follow-up, the trial demonstrated that home-based screening with Zio LTCM resulted in a higher rate of new AFib diagnoses, at 6.8%, compared to 5.4% in the control group, representing a 26% relative increase. Time to diagnosis was substantially shorter, with AFib detected at a median of 103 days in the intervention arm versus 530 days in the control arm. Participants using Zio were also more likely to be prescribed oral anticoagulation, averaging 1.63 months of exposure compared to 1.14 months in the control group.

Notably, the trial demonstrated that primary care–initiated, home-based diagnostic monitoring is both feasible and scalable. The Zio LTCM service, already available in the United States since 2008 and the UK since 2014, combines a 14-day wearable ECG patch with a UKCA-marked deep-learned algorithm capable of detecting 13 arrhythmia types, producing clinically verified reports that streamline diagnosis and treatment decisions.

IRTC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, IRTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

