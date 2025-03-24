The IRS Is Cracking Down on AI Tax Mistakes - Are You at Risk?

I get it. Taxes are a pain.

The paperwork, the forms, the endless numbers that never quite seem to add up the way you think they will (or want them to).

So when AI-powered tax tools started popping up everywhere, promising to make tax season "fast, easy, and stress-free," people jumped on board.

And honestly? I don't blame them.

Why spend hours sifting through receipts when a computer can do it for you? Why wrestle with deductions when AI can spot every last one you qualify for? Why stress over tax season at all when there's software that can do it in minutes?

Because AI can't actually do all that — at least not yet.

That's because the AI programs currently available don't actually understand tax law.

Sure, they can process numbers, autofill forms, and even make educated guesses about what deductions might apply to you. But when it comes to the nuance of tax codes — the weird exceptions, the complex rules, the gray areas where one wrong move can trigger an audit — AI can (and does) frequently get it very, very wrong.

And the IRS? They know this.

With fewer staff available to manually review every return, the IRS is zeroing in on the kinds of mistakes AI tools tend to make — flagging those returns for extra scrutiny in case bigger mistakes are lurking beneath the surface. So if your tax software gets something wrong, don't be surprised if your return gets set aside for a closer look

So, does that mean taxpayers (and tax preparers) should avoid AI assistance altogether? Not necessarily. AI can absolutely be helpful — if you use it correctly. But if you think AI can take care of your entire tax return while you sit back and relax? That's how mistakes happen. Expensive ones.

Let's break down exactly where AI can help you this tax season — and where it might land you in hot water with the IRS.

How AI Can Be a Game-Changer for Tax Prep (If Used Wisely)

Look, AI isn't all bad. Used correctly, it can make tax season a whole lot smoother — just not in the "file your taxes in 30 seconds and never think about them again" kind of way.

Think of AI like a really fast, really eager intern. It's great at sorting through data, pulling information, and flagging potential deductions. But would you let an intern handle your entire tax return without checking their work? Absolutely not.

Here's where AI can actually make your life easier — as long as you double-check everything it touches.

1) Automating the Tedious Data Entry (But Still Checking for Errors)

One of AI's biggest strengths? It can pull data from bank accounts, payroll systems, and past tax returns, saving you from the soul-crushing task of manually entering every dollar earned and spent.

No more digging through email receipts or squinting at credit card statements. AI can scan, categorize, and input financial data way faster than you can — and with fewer typos.

But here's the catch: AI doesn't know when something is wrong.

- If an expense gets categorized incorrectly, it won't catch the mistake.

- If a tax form is missing, it won't know unless you tell it.

- If your payroll software imported the wrong income number? AI will blindly accept it and move on.

Fun fact: That third scenario actually happened to us last year, and the tax software got our bill wrong by about $4,000. Fortunately, I spotted the problem when I was double checking for errors.

So, let AI do the heavy lifting — but always review the numbers before filing.

2) Finding Deductions and Credits You Might Miss (or Ones You Shouldn't Take)

AI-powered tax tools can scan your financial data and suggest deductions you might have overlooked — home office expenses, self-employment write-offs, student loan interest, the works.

For gig workers, freelancers, and small business owners, this can be a huge help. AI can sift through your transactions and spot tax breaks you might not even realize you qualify for.

But — and this is a big but — AI doesn't always understand context.

- Just because you sometimes work from home doesn't mean you qualify for the home office deduction.

- Just because you donated to a charity doesn't mean you can claim it (if you're taking the standard deduction).

- Just because AI suggests a deduction doesn't mean the IRS will agree with it.

And remember: If AI misclassifies a deduction, you're the one on the hook if the IRS comes knocking.

3) Estimating Taxes and Helping with Future Planning

AI can also be a great tool for predicting your tax liability — especially if you're self-employed or have unpredictable income.

Many AI-powered platforms now offer real-time tax estimates, letting you see how much you'll owe (or get back) before you file. This is especially useful if you're making quarterly tax payments and don't want to get blindsided.

But as always, accuracy depends on what data you're feeding it.

- If your income fluctuates, AI might not account for it correctly.

- If new tax laws go into effect, AI might still be working with outdated information.

- If you forget to include a major source of income, AI won't magically know to add it.

Bottom line? AI can crunch numbers, but it can't think critically. It's a great assistant, but it's not a tax professional — and it definitely doesn't know how to navigate the messy, gray areas of the tax code.

Where AI Can Go Horribly Wrong (and Cost You Big Time)

AI is great at crunching numbers. It's less great at understanding the nuance of tax law — which is kind of a problem when you're filing a legal document that could land you in trouble if it's wrong.

Because while AI can suggest deductions, fill in forms, and even attempt to answer your tax questions, it does not actually know what it's doing. It's not a CPA. It doesn't "understand" the tax code. It's just a machine trained to recognize patterns and spit out answers based on whatever data it's been fed.

And sometimes? Those answers are outdated, incorrect, or just flat-out made up. That's when things start to get messy.

Here's where AI could seriously mess up your taxes — leaving you with penalties, interest, or a not-so-friendly letter from the IRS.

1) AI Misinterprets Tax Laws (or Makes Stuff Up)

AI has one big flaw: It's not actually intelligent. It doesn't "know" anything. It just predicts what sounds right based on past information. And when it's wrong? It's still confidently wrong.

A recent analysis found that AI-powered tax chatbots gave incorrect or misleading answers nearly 50% of the time when asked complex tax questions. That's a coin flip on whether AI is steering you in the right direction or leading you straight into an audit.

Let that sink in.

- AI might tell you that your side hustle losses are fully deductible — even if the IRS would classify it as a hobby.

- AI might suggest you write off your entire home internet bill — even though the IRS only allows a percentage based on actual business use.

- AI might assure you that your crypto losses are deductible in a way that they aren't — because tax laws around cryptocurrency are constantly evolving.

And when the IRS notices something's off? AI isn't the one that gets the penalty. You do.

2) IRS Scrutiny of AI-Generated Tax Returns Is on the Rise

With staffing shortages making manual audits harder, the IRS is relying more on automated systems to flag returns for potential errors. And guess what's already triggering red flags?

AI-generated mistakes.

Taxpayer advocates and industry experts have warned that AI-powered tax tools are creating an increasing number of incorrect returns — and the IRS is paying attention.

Here's what this means for you:

- If AI misclassifies income or deductions, your return could get flagged.

- If AI misapplies tax credits, the IRS might demand repayment (plus penalties).

- If AI pulls outdated information, you could accidentally file a return based on last year's tax laws instead of the current ones.

And since the IRS has already issued warnings about AI-driven errors, they're likely to scrutinize these returns more aggressively than ever this year.

3) AI Can't Handle Complex Tax Situations (But Thinks It Can)

If you're a W-2 employee with a standard deduction, AI tax software will potentially do just fine.

But the moment things get complicated — business expenses, multiple income streams, real estate investments, R&D tax credits — AI falls apart.

Take the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) as an example. This tax credit was designed to help businesses that kept employees on payroll during the pandemic, but the eligibility requirements are extremely specific.

Despite this, AI-powered tax prep services have been incorrectly telling business owners they qualify — leading to a wave of IRS audits for people who unknowingly claimed a credit they weren't eligible for.

The same thing happens with the R&D tax credit, a highly complex deduction for businesses conducting research and development. AI doesn't understand the intricacies of these laws, but that hasn't stopped it from wrongly advising taxpayers to claim it.

And the IRS? They're cracking down hard on these mistakes.

Privacy and Security Risks (Because AI Stores Your Data)

Ever wonder what happens to your financial data after you upload it to an AI-powered tax tool?

Yeah, so do cybersecurity experts.

- Some AI-powered platforms store your financial details indefinitely.

- Some share data with third parties for "product improvement."

- And some have unclear security policies that could leave your personal info vulnerable to hacks.

This isn't fear-mongering. It's already happened. Just last year, one of the biggest tax prep companies was caught sending user data to social media companies without consent.

Before using any AI-powered tax tool, ask yourself:

Who has access to this data? Is it being stored, and if so, for how long? Could this information be sold, leaked, or hacked?

Because while AI might make tax filing easier, it could also be a backdoor into your most sensitive financial details.

Don't Forget, AI Is Just a Tool... Not a Tax Expert

AI can absolutely make tax season easier — but only if you use it wisely. Even if a mistake slips through, no AI program will be able to save you from the IRS.

Go ahead — let AI take some of the hassle out of tax season. Just don't let it call the shots. And don't trust it blindly. Double-check everything, question anything that seems off, and if you really want to be sure you're filing correctly (or just have complex taxes), be sure to have a human tax pro look it over before you hit submit.

Because at the end of the day, if AI messes up, it's not the software getting audited — it's you.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.