Ironwood Reaffirms FY2025 Revenue Outlook, Sees Growth In FY2026; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today provided guidance for fiscal year 2026, while reaffirming its 2025 outlook, sending the shares to a new 52-week high of $5.58.

The company's lead product is LINZESS, approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation.

In the United States, Ironwood and AbbVie jointly co-develop and co-commercialize LINZESS, sharing U.S. brand collaboration profits equally.

The company is scheduled to report Q4 and fiscal year 2025 financial results next month.

For fiscal year 2025, sales of LINZESS are expected to be in the range of $860 million to $890 million.

Ironwood's total revenue, which includes its share of the net profits from the sales of LINZESS in the U.S., among others, for fiscal year 2025, is anticipated to range between $290 million and $310 million. The total revenue was $351.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

Looking further ahead to fiscal year 2026, sales of Linzess are expected to be in the range of $1.125 billion to $1.175 billion.

Ironwood's total revenue for fiscal year 2026 is projected to range between $450 million and $475 million.

Ironwood is also exploring additional indications for Linzess, including pediatric use for functional constipation in children aged 6 to 17 years, which broadens long-term market potential.

Apraglutide, a next-generation long-acting GLP-2 analogue, is being advanced toward a confirmatory Phase 3 trial for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The company has met with the FDA to align on a confirmatory trial design for Apraglutide, with plans to initiate the trial in the first half of 2026. Apraglutide, if successful, could become a key treatment option for patients dependent on parenteral support, offering a promising future revenue stream.

The company ended the third quarter with $140.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing liquidity to support ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

IRWD has traded between $0.53 and $5.78 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.37, up 29.62%.

