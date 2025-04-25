Ironwood Raises 2025 Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) reiterated full year 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales and total Ironwood revenue guidance and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company has raised full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to greater than $105 million as it no longer plans to make certain apraglutide commercial launch planning investments and will shift focus to the confirmatory Phase 3 trial. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $85 million.

"In the first quarter of 2025, we saw continued strong prescription demand growth of 8% year-over-year, which was offset by anticipated pricing headwinds as well as a change in estimate of AbbVie gross-to-net rebate reserves, which was refined to reflect rebates owed for units dispensed in the first quarter of 2025. We do not expect first quarter LINZESS U.S. net sales results or this change in estimate to impact the full-year results," said Tom McCourt, CEO of Ironwood.

Ironwood plans to report full first quarter results in early May.

