Iron Road Ltd Passes All AGM Resolutions

Iron Road Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Jerry Ellis and Glen Chipman. The unanimous support from shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s leadership and strategy. This outcome could signal positive investor sentiment towards Iron Road’s future endeavors.

