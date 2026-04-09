Iron Mountain Stock Up 19.5% in Three Months: Will the Trend Continue?

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM shares have rallied 19.5% in the past three months compared with the industry ’s growth of 2.3%.

Strong cash flows in the storage and records management business and a focus on the data center business are positives for Iron Mountain. Strategic acquisitions supplement organic growth.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share has been revised northward 3% to $1.39 over the past two months.



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Factors Behind IRM Stock’s Price Surge

Iron Mountain enjoys a steady stream of recurring revenues from its core storage and records management businesses. The company derives a majority of its revenues from fixed periodic (usually earned on a monthly basis) storage rental fees charged to customers based on the volume of their records stored. Its retention rate for its records management business was 93.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Iron Mountain is supplementing its storage segment’s performance with expansion in its faster-growing businesses, most notably the data center segment. It is making organic growth efforts, along with expansion projects and developments. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Iron Mountain had a total data center operating portfolio of 488 MW, which was 97% leased. The company expects to nearly triple its capacity to 1.3 GW once fully developed. In 2025, Data Center revenues grew 30%. Based on robust data center industry demand and its currently signed leases, the company expects more than 25% growth in 2026.

Iron Mountain has an aggressive expansion strategy, which includes acquisitions and developments, to supplement organic growth in storage revenues. In September 2025, IRM acquired ACT Logistics, which strengthens its ALM market leadership position in Australia. The company expects its ALM business to generate about $850 million in revenues in 2026. Iron Mountain has not only gained new customers from acquisitions but has also been able to expand operations in international markets, specifically emerging ones. By scaling up its emerging market platform, the company has the scope to accelerate the EBITDA growth rate.

Iron Mountain maintains a strong balance sheet position. Its debt had a weighted-average maturity of 4.6 years as of Dec. 31, 2025. With this, it has ample financial flexibility to meet its near-term debt obligations and other capital commitments while pursuing growth opportunities. Iron Mountain ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with a net lease-adjusted leverage of 4.9X.

Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders, and Iron Mountain remains committed to that. In November 2025, concurrent with its third-quarter 2025 earnings release, it announced a 10% hike in its cash dividend to 86.4 cents per share from 78.5 cents paid out earlier. This marks the fourth consecutive year of dividend hike and the third consecutive year with a 10% increase. Given its healthy operating platform and solid financial position, the increased dividend is likely to be sustainable in the forthcoming period.

Key Concerns for Iron Mountain

Competition from other industry players is likely to lead to aggressive pricing pressure and hurt Iron Mountain’s prospects. High interest expenses and adverse foreign currency movements remain a concern.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Terreno Realty TRNO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.79, which calls for a marginal increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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