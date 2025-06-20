Iron Mountain Commences Project Work for US Department of Treasury

Iron Mountain IRM recently updated that it has commenced working on a digital transformation project for the U.S. Department of Treasury. Per the first-quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, the contract under consideration was awarded to the company in late April 2025, with a total value amounting to around $140 million.

Iron Mountain is actively curating to the requirements of the project through its proprietary intelligent digitization solution, given its time-critical nature. The company is receiving compensation for the same, but this benefit is not included in its 2025 financial guidance.

The company further highlighted that earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Treasury came out with a Request for Quotations (“RFQ”) for another new digitization project with a long-time horizon of five years and an expanded scope of work.

Iron Mountain is keen to participate in the above larger and longer duration contract. Given its experience of successful completion of a number of such digital transformation projects for the U.S. Government, along with the current ongoing one, Iron Mountain feels confident that it will be able to deliver to the U.S. Government a superior end-to-end solution that can fully support this efficiency initiative.

Iron Mountain is in the process of responding to the RFQ and anticipates submitting the same before the government’s deadline of July 11, 2025. If this contract is awarded to Iron Mountain, it will simultaneously incorporate the ongoing April contract.

IRM: In a Nutshell

The above digitization contracts for the U.S. Government awarded to Iron Mountain exemplify the efficiency and quality work that the company is delivering, which will aid revenue growth and shareholders’ wealth creation.

Iron Mountain is aglobal marketleader in the core storage and records management business, both physical and digital. The company serves more than 240,000 clients across different industries and geographical locations.

Iron Mountain’s Project Matterhorn has helped it shift from a product-based to a solution-based sales approach to better serve its customers’ needs, aiding significant growth in digital solutions, data center and asset lifecycle management businesses.

Shares of IRM have rallied 16.1% over the past three months compared to the industry’s fall of 0.9%. Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook as it has moved marginally northward over the past month to $5.01.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.34, up 3.54% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.P. Carey’s 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $4.88, up 3.83% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.