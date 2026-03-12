Iron Mountain About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IRM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IRM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IRM's low point in its 52 week range is $72.33 per share, with $115.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.69.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IRM makes up 7.77% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IRM).
In Thursday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.
