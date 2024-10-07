IRON Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.85, changing hands as low as $46.72 per share. Disc Medicine Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRON's low point in its 52 week range is $25.60 per share, with $77.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.39.

