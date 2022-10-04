iRobot (IRBT) Unveils 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum With Mop Pad

iRobot Corporation IRBT recently introduced Roomba Combo j7+, a state-of-the-art robot vacuum and mop, which comes with iRobot OS 5.0 updates. This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop provides an efficient home-cleaning experience for customers.



The Roomba Combo j7+ helps busy households save time by vacuuming and mopping in just a single cleaning. The robot uses advanced sensors to detect the different types of flooring in a home. The mop is can lift its pad to avoid carpets and rugs, and lower it to clean hard floor types like wood and tile. This feature makes the product unique in its category.



Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, said, "iRobot OS provides the intelligence that powers our robots. It brings to life thoughtful and intelligent home products that respect, connect and understand the user's home and lifestyle, helping our robots become a valued and trusted partner in the home. The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With Roomba celebrating its 20th birthday this year, iRobot OS is also giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers' existing robots clean in new ways."



Among other companies from the Industrial Products sector, Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK introduced Bulletin 855R industrial beacons in July, 2022. The industrial beacons help industrial operators deliver warnings and status indications to workers on the plant floor.



Rockwell’s beacons offer better performance than other beacon lines, capable of meeting a wide range of signaling needs. A single beacon offers both audible and visual indication, preventing confusion on the plant floor during critical machine or equipment condition alerts.



Also, Graco Inc. GGG unveiled the FieldLazer ES100 field marker in April 2022. The ES100 field marker is a user-friendly product, suitable for both outdoor and indoor turf applications.



Graco’s battery-powered field-marking solution, which comes with a brushless DC motor, is capable of operating without engine fumes and noise. Some of its advanced features include InstaClean pump filter technologies, ProXChange pump replacement system and ProX Power-Piston pump, which enhance the durability and efficiency of the product.



The FieldLazer ES100 field marker utilizes the advanced airless spray technology, which helps reduce paint usage, increase the application speed and deliver brighter lines for outdoor and indoor turf applications.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Graco Inc. (GGG): Free Stock Analysis Report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.