IRobot Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for iRobot Corp. (IRBT):

Earnings: -$6.371 million in Q3 vs. -$79.205 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q3 vs. -$2.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, iRobot Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.046 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $193.435 million in Q3 vs. $186.176 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$1.50 to -$1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 to $200 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.