IRIS Metals Relocates Office Amid Lithium Focus

IRIS Metals Limited, an exploration company focused on lithium assets in South Dakota, has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business effective November 18, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategic positioning in the battery metals sector, benefiting from U.S. government incentives for locally sourced critical minerals. Investors keen on the lithium market and U.S. mining opportunities might find IRIS Metals’ developments noteworthy.

