Iris Metals Partners with Stardust Power for Growth

Iris Metals Limited has successfully raised $8.01 million through a share placement, with a substantial contribution expected from Stardust Power. The funds will support Iris’ strategic partnership with Stardust, focusing on potential investments and battery-grade lithium production. An exclusivity agreement is in place, signaling a promising collaboration over the next 90 days.

