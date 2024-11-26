Iris Energy options imply 9.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Iris Energy (IREN) is normal with calls leading puts 9:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.0%, or 90c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.4%.
