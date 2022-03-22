Iridium's (IRDM) Certus Boasts Ultra-Low Bandwidth Video

Iridium Communications’ IRDM Iridium Certus Service now has an ultra-low bandwidth video transmission technology solution — FireLight — that is capable of live video transmission from as low as 4 Kbps. This cost-effective and weather-resistant solution is capable of video transmission to and from any location in the world.

Iridium Certus is the company’s L-band satellite service platform that offers flexibility to enhance device speeds and power requirements (up and down) per the demands of the end-customer. FireLight is compatible with several Iridium and Iridium Connected satellite terminals, which are built to operate leveraging the company’s Certus 100, 200 and 700 service, noted Iridium.

FireLight can support secure live video streaming as well as data processing (in real-time) for various applications and audio and data delivery for viewing among others. The solution can also support disaster response initiatives, Internet of Things (“IoT”) applications, and monitoring of critical infrastructure over the Iridium network.

Traditional live video transmission is bandwidth-intensive and can be expensive. In comparison, FireLight’s bandwidth-efficient video streaming can make usage of several critical applications easier, noted Iridium.

FireLight is designed by VideoSoft Global, which specializes in compression and transmission of live video technology. The company also provides hardware and software for low bandwidth video streaming for IoT, CCTV and tactical video surveillance domains applications among others.

Growing Prospects for Iridium

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Iridium is the only satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications.

Iridium’s performance is benefiting from increasiing subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices. The company expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s delivered revenues of $155.9 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Strength in subscriber equipment sales and higher service revenues were the driving factors.

Total service revenues rose 8.5% to $126.7 million from $116.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be attributed to strong revenues from a growing subscriber base. Service revenues contributed 81% to total revenues in the fourth quarter. Solid performance in broadband, commercial voice and data and IoT played a contributing role as well.

Iridium currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of IRDM are up 7.2% against the industry’s decline of 4.2% in the past year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Texas Instruments TXN. Apple and Texas Instruments sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.49 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of AVGO is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 29.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 34.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.09 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is 9.3%.

Texas Instruments’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 12.4%. Shares of TXN are up 1% in the past year.

