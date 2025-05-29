Iridium Partners With Syniverse To Launch Global NTN Direct-to-Device Satellite Service

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse to support the global rollout of its Iridium NTN DirectSM service.

This collaboration aims to simplify integration for mobile network operators by connecting Iridium's satellite network with Syniverse's global platform, enabling uninterrupted worldwide connectivity for consumers.

The move aligns with GSMA's 2025 Industry Survey, which found that 85% of MNOs planning to adopt non-terrestrial network (NTN) services prefer Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) solutions to broaden their coverage. As part of 3GPP Release 19, Iridium NTN Direct will deliver standards-based direct-to-device (D2D) and NB-IoT messaging, along with SOS functionality for consumer devices and various industries including agriculture, transportation, and energy.

Iridium offers a fully deployed and independently operated satellite constellation with globally harmonized MSS spectrum and a strong record in safety services. The partnership with Syniverse leverages their extensive mobile interoperability expertise, helping MNOs expand satellite connectivity through seamless roaming, billing, and authentication.

Iridium CEO Matt Desch highlighted the partnership as a key step in building a robust global D2D ecosystem, while Syniverse CEO Andrew Davies emphasized the importance of standards-based integration for smooth, secure deployment. Syniverse's infrastructure supports over 830 operators globally and is fully 3GPP-compliant.

3GPP Release 19 is expected by the end of 2025, with the first Iridium NTN Direct-connected devices launching in 2026.

IRDM is currently trading at $25.08 or 2.36% lower on the NasdaqGS.

