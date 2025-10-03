Iridium Partners With Karrier One to Expand Global IoT Connectivity

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Karrier One, a pioneer in decentralized telecom infrastructure. The agreement will see Iridium’s non-terrestrial networks (NTN) DirectSM IoT capabilities integrated directly into the Karrier One ecosystem, creating new opportunities for global connectivity.

The MOU underscores a shared vision between the two companies, one where connectivity is no longer defined by geography. A bilateral agreement outlining technical integration and commercial rollout is expected to follow.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

Through this collaboration, Karrier One deployers will be able to connect sensors, devices and critical monitoring equipment anywhere on the planet, even in regions far beyond the reach of terrestrial mobile networks, without the need to install or operate a local base station.

By leveraging Iridium’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, the partnership eliminates the need for base station deployment, giving innovators instant global connectivity for IoT solutions.

Management highlighted that Iridium’s unique satellite architecture provides reliable pole-to-pole coverage that users can count on, making it the perfect fit for Karrier One’s mission to connect the unconnected.

The integration will deliver a number of advantages, which include immediate global reach for narrowband IoT devices, zero infrastructure deployment where deployers can focus on applications rather than building towers, resilient M2M communications for critical industries such as maritime, oil & gas, and environmental monitoring and seamless access to Iridium connectivity through Karrier One’s platform and APIs.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

Recently, Iridium partnered with Deutsche Telekom to deliver global connectivity through Iridium’s upcoming NTN Direct service. This collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of 3GPP standards-based, 5G-powered NTN, bringing direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity for IoT to customers across industries and geographies.

In May 2025, Iridium teamed up with Syniverse, a top provider of mobile connectivity solutions, to enable the global deployment of its new Iridium NTN Direct service, a cutting-edge, standards-based Non-Terrestrial Network service. The initiative aims to provide direct-to-device and narrowband IoT connectivity globally, seamlessly integrated with terrestrial mobile networks.

Iridium has been making solid R&D investments to boost its technology infrastructure. The company expects to generate about $1 billion in annual Service revenues by 2030. To achieve this long-term goal, management is focused on developing several services, including Satellite Time and Location (STL), Midband services, D2D and satellite-based personal communication devices.

However, the company has cut its 2025 service revenue growth view to 3-5% (from 5-7%), citing the maritime broadband transition, USAID-related voice losses and a PNT revenue delay to 2026. Moreover, tariff woes and high debt are added worries.

IRDM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 37.8% in the past year against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's rise of 164.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are TaskUs, Inc. TASK, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS and Genpact Limited G. TASK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CDNS and G carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TaskUs’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.01%. In the last reported quarter, TASK delivered an earnings surprise of 26.47%. Its shares have soared 42.3% in the past year.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.92%. In the last reported quarter, CDNS delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Its shares have surged 29.3% in the past year.

Genpact’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.15%. In the last reported quarter, G delivered an earnings surprise of 3.53%. Its shares have inched up 4.5% in the past year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.