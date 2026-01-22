Iridium NTN Direct Sets for Beta Entry After Successful Testing

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM has successfully completed on-air testing of Iridium NTN Direct, marking a pivotal moment in the satellite and telecom industries. By transmitting two-way messages over its low-Earth orbit (LEO) network using 3GPP-compliant NB-IoT standards, the company has moved decisively from promise to proof. As commercial service targets 2026, NTN Direct is shaping up to be one of the most strategically important offerings in the convergence of satellite, 5G and IoT.

Iridium NTN Direct is being developed as the world’s first globally available, 3GPP standards-based NB-IoT NTN service. Unlike proprietary or regionally constrained satellite solutions, the company’s approach aligns directly with existing cellular standards, enabling easier adoption across the mobile ecosystem. By implementing new 5G waveform algorithms directly on its satellites, Iridium demonstrates how software-defined space infrastructure can adapt to evolving connectivity standards.

The successful test leveraged Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151 LTE-M/NB-IoT/NTN module, a low-power chipset designed for battery-operated devices. This is a crucial validation point, not just for Iridium, but for the broader IoT ecosystem. Nordic’s alignment with Iridium’s 2026 commercial timeline further strengthens confidence in mass-market readiness.

Use Cases Across Consumer & Industrial Markets

Iridium NTN Direct is designed to support a wide range of applications, including emergency and safety messaging, asset and fleet tracking, automotive and transportation monitoring, utilities and critical infrastructure, agriculture and environmental monitoring and remote industrial maintenance. Unlike satellite services tied to regional spectrum or limited geographic footprints, Iridium’s network already delivers 100% global coverage. This dramatically reduces regulatory complexity and accelerates partner onboarding.

Many satellite solutions struggle with regional limitations and regulatory fragmentation. Iridium’s globally licensed spectrum and unified network architecture eliminate much of this complexity. For partners, this means faster time to market, reduced regulatory friction, simplified commercial models and truly global product offerings. This is a critical differentiator as enterprises increasingly demand worldwide deployment capabilities.

With on-air testing underway, Iridium will continue expanding trials and deepening partner integrations over the coming months. Commercial availability in 2026 now appears increasingly tangible.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

Iridium NTN Direct is poised to enhance the company’s IoT portfolio and extend its reach into the broader terrestrial IoT market. It has signed agreements with Karrier One and Deutsche Telekom to integrate its NTN DirectSM IoT capabilities, advancing 3GPP standards-based, 5G-powered non-terrestrial networks. These partnerships aim to expand global D2D connectivity across industries and regions. It is further pursuing new revenue streams through strategic investments in intellectual property and assets that complement, rather than compete with, future D2D services. Management expects higher capital expenditures in 2025 to support the ongoing development of Iridium NTN Direct and the advancement of 5G standards integration.

However, low barriers to entry, intense competition in the satellite space and a leveraged balance sheet remain an overhang on IRDM’s prospects.

IRDM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 39.5% in the past year against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's surge of 185.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Computer & Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and SAP SAP. While SLP presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MSFT & SAP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simulations Plus’ fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 98 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. SLP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.3%. SLP shares have rallied 53.9% over the past six months.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.53%. In the last reported quarter, MSFT delivered an earnings surprise of 13.15%. Its shares have inched down 0.2% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.75%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%. Its shares have declined 17.5% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.