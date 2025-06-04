Iridium Launches Iridium Chat App to Enhance Global Off-Grid Messaging

Iridium Communications IRDM recently unveiled Iridium Chat, a powerful new messaging platform designed to work seamlessly with its Iridium GO! exec satellite communication access device. Available now as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, Iridium Chat transforms how users communicate beyond the reach of traditional networks.



Designed to support the Iridium GO! exec, Iridium Chat delivers a modern app-to-app messaging experience over the Iridium satellite network, known for its global reach and reliability. With the new Iridium GO! exec Unlimited Midband (Certus 100) plan, users can enjoy unlimited app-to-app messaging, location sharing, and image compression and transmission, all at no extra cost and with no data overage concerns.



Moreover, this is not limited to satellite connectivity. It seamlessly switches to Wi-Fi or cellular when available, ensuring that messages always get delivered using the most efficient and cost-effective network. The Iridium GO! exec has already carved a niche among remote professionals, government agencies, NGOs, and outdoor explorers by offering battery-powered, portable satellite connectivity. With Iridium Chat, the device's value proposition has grown exponentially.

Key Features of Iridium Chat

Unlike traditional apps, Iridium Chat uses Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) to provide real-time delivery status, including “sending,” “sent,” and “delivered” receipts. This is powered by the GO! exec’s firmware and a cloud-based messaging backend, offering a premium experience even in the most remote areas. It also supports individual and group chats of up to 50 users.



Each GO! exec device can support up to four individual users simultaneously (within Bluetooth range), all with their own private Iridium Chat accounts. This multi-user functionality ensures personal privacy and data integrity even on shared devices. The unlimited midband plan ensures users can confidently communicate without unexpected charges or data over usages.



Iridium Chat’s simple setup and robust connectivity make it an attractive choice among users. Each user can rely on real-time communication, track their device location, and share compressed images even when completely off-grid. To get started, download the app from the App Store or Google Play and install it on your smartphone. Next, connect your smartphone to the Iridium GO! exec device via Bluetooth. Once connected, launch the app and follow the prompts to register your user account. After setup is complete, you can begin messaging, whether you're connected through satellite, Wi-Fi, or a cellular network.



As satellite communication continues to evolve for mobile connectivity, Iridium’s new Chat app positions the company at the forefront of this transformation. By empowering users with real-time messaging, image and location sharing, and group communication capabilities, anywhere on Earth, Iridium has delivered an essential tool for connected professionals and explorers.

IRDM Rides on Unique Launches, Cyber Threats Woe

Iridium has been making solid investments to boost its technology infrastructure. In May 2025, IRDM introduced a special U.S. government version of its Iridium 9603 module, designed to support Enhanced Short Burst Data (ESBD). Notably, ESBD is a secure, low-latency messaging service that ensures high-level transmission security for the U.S. government and authorized allies.



Last year, it introduced the Certus 9704 IoT module and its Development Kit. The module uses Iridium Messaging Transport technology and is designed for satellite IoT applications, enabling real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making.



Also, to transform maritime satellite communication and safety services, IRDM unveiled the service launch of the Iridium Certus Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS). This innovative solution offers the only global GMDSS, integrating distress alerts, safety voice communication and Maritime Safety Information. Other features include Long Range Identification and Tracking and the Ship Security Alert System, making it a comprehensive safety and connectivity solution for vessels worldwide.



Satellite systems are an integral part of Iridium’s cyber network, helping users stay connected even in remote areas. However, mobile and satellite communications still face serious risks from cyberattacks. Hackers can sometimes break through security to steal sensitive data, affecting industries like aviation, energy, maritime, emergency services, and government. Iridium could also face losses if customer contracts don’t protect it from third-party claims after a breach.

IRDM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 13.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's fall of 26.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET and UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.81%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.