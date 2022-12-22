Iridium (IRDM) Unveils Iridium Messaging Transport Solution

Iridium Communications Inc IRDM has announced the launch of Iridium Messaging Transport or “IMT” to facilitate the integration of satellite connections into the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

IMT is a two-way cloud-native networked data service optimized for use over the Iridium Certus network, a satellite-based broadband communication system. It is designed to support small-to-moderate-sized messages and is intended to make it easier for developers to add satellite connectivity to existing or new IoT solutions.

The service is integrated with Iridium CloudConnect and Amazon Web Services and is intended to reduce development costs and speed up the time-to-market for new Iridium Connected IoT devices.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

IMT is currently available for the Iridium Certus 100 service, with plans to introduce it on Iridium Certus 200, 350 and 700 in the first quarter of 2023.

IMT allows customers to send and receive messages using a "store and forward" approach, which means that messages are stored temporarily on a server before being delivered to the intended recipient. This can be useful in situations where a persistent connection between servers is not necessary or where there is low data traffic.

IMT can be used for a variety of purposes, such as machine-to-machine communications, email, weather updates, transactions and group communications.

IMT utilizes industry-standard protocols and technologies such as MQTT, HTTPS and WebSocket (WSS) to manage and deliver messages in the cloud. These technologies are commonly used in the development of scalable and distributable applications, making IMT an attractive option for developers.

In addition to its technical capabilities, IMT offers several benefits to users, including faster and easier development, lower costs and greater flexibility in the design of IoT applications.

Several companies have developed or are in the process of developing products or solutions using IMT, including Ground Control's RockREMOTE, MetOcean Telematics' STREAM+, and a number of Iridium partners such as Beam Communications, Blue Sky Network, CLS Group, Globalsat Group, Lars Thrane A/S and Zunibal.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Iridium is the only satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications. It delivers reliable and low-latency communications services to businesses, consumers, wireline and wireless telecommunications operators and Internet service providers.

In September, the company announced that it is working with SpaceX to launch up to five of its remaining additional ground satellites of the Iridium Next Program through SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.