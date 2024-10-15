Iridium, General Dynamics Mission Bag $491 Mln Contract From Space Development Agency

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), a provider of voice and data satellite communications, announced on Tuesday that the Space Development Agency has awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems and Iridium a multi-year $491.6 million contract.

This contract modification will be in support of the contract provider's Ground Management and Integration program for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

This award follows an initial operations and integration contract that was received in 2022 to build ground entry points and operations centers and manage network operations and systems integration services.

