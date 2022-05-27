Iridium, General Dynamics Awarded $324.5M Contract by SDA

Iridium Communications IRDM and General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics Corporation GD, have been awarded a contract worth $324.5 by the Space Development Agency (SDA).

The contract involves the development of the ground Operations and Integration segment for Tranche 1 of the National Defense Space Architecture.

The Tranche 1 layer consists of 126-144 satellites, with an objective to provide low-latency and high-volume data to warfighters.

Iridium and General Dynamics will develop ground entry points and operations centers as well as provide network operations and systems integration services for the SDA's next tranche of satellites.

Iridium and General Dynamics will also work with partners at KSAT USA, Raytheon and EMERGENT to develop and maintain operation centers and ground entry points as well as lead ground-to-space integration efforts.

Enterprise management, network management, mission management, payload data management and constellation monitoring are among the fundamental operations and integration functions that span the ground, link, space, and user segments of the architecture. Such coveted contracts as that of the SDA are likely to generate incremental revenues for Iridium in the long run.

Iridium is a satellite communications firm that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications. The company delivers reliable and low latency communications services to businesses, consumers, wireline and wireless telecommunications operators and Internet service providers. It also offers commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. and foreign governments, and other non-governmental organizations.

Iridium operates the world’s largest commercial constellation, with a mesh architecture of 66 operational Low-Earth Orbit satellites to route traffic using radiofrequency crosslinks. The company shares a strategic relationship with various government organizations, including military and disaster response agencies and non-governmental organizations to provide robust, tactical, real-time voice and low-latency data command and control communications on a regular basis.

It provides unrivalled mission-critical communications and maintenance services to all the military branches of U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) with global coverage, low latency and mobility and security in areas where no terrestrial or wireless means of communications are available. The DoD remains focused to make continued investments in Iridium NEXT, Iridium Certus and other improved services.

Shares of Iridium have dropped 2.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 14.3%.

