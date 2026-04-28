Iridium Communications (IRDM) Price Target Increased by 18.56% to 35.47

The average one-year price target for Iridium Communications (NasdaqGS:IRDM) has been revised to $35.47 / share. This is an increase of 18.56% from the prior estimate of $29.92 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.15% from the latest reported closing price of $37.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an decrease of 361 owner(s) or 51.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.13%, an increase of 37.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.98% to 93,467K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Heights Capital Management holds 5,251K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,190K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 10.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,079K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 5.15% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,851K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,490K shares , representing a decrease of 127.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 51.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,323K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 2,310K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 86.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 527.09% over the last quarter.

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