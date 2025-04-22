Iridium Communications Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $30.4 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $214.9 million from $203.9 million last year.

Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

