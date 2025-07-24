Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.0 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $32.3 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $216.91 million from $201.07 million last year.

Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.0 Mln. vs. $32.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $216.91 Mln vs. $201.07 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.