IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $IRDM Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS ($IRDM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $212,990,000, beating estimates of $208,294,200 by $4,695,800.
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253
- THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625
- SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,322,585 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,272,713
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,450,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 910,245 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,415,309
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 895,093 shares (+363.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,255,581
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 841,951 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,433,418
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 683,777 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,843,208
- NORGES BANK removed 533,275 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,475,640
