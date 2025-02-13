IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $IRDM Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS ($IRDM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $212,990,000, beating estimates of $208,294,200 by $4,695,800.

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

