Iridium Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IRDM

In trading on Friday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.46, changing hands as low as $28.25 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.14 per share, with $41.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.31.

